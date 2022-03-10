Truck driver injured in road rage shooting on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A truck driver was injured in a road rage shooting on Interstate 40 Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported at about 11:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the Charlotte Pike exit.

According to police, the truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There was no description of the suspect.

According to NewsChannel 5 records, there were 28 cases of road rage on Middle Tennessee roads in 2021.

Just this year, a mother and her children were injured when someone fired gunshots into their car on I-24 near Old Hickory Boulevard in Antioch. In response, Metro Police performed an aggressive driving crackdown in the area.

Metro police ask drivers if they encounter an aggressive driver, to be the bigger person and don’t engage with them. Don't make any gestures, honk your horn, tailgate, or brake check. Just slow down, safely take down the plate information and call police.