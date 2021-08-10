Truck fire blocking I-24 EB in Trigg County, Ky.

CADIZ, Ky. (WTVF) — A truck fire has closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Trigg County, Kentucky.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the crash happened in the work zone where two-way traffic is running with a centerline barrier wall from the 55 to 65-mile marker.

Officials said a crash involving a semi and fire pushed the centerline barrier wall into the westbound lane, where it caused a westbound semi to crash, blocking all lanes near the 65-mile marker.

Westbound lanes have since reopened, but eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed until at least noon.

The main detour for this section of I-24 is also blocked due to an overturned semi on KY 139 near the Tyler Road intersection. It’s expected to be closed until 11 a.m.

Once the detour has reopened, KYTC officials said crews will repair the centerline barrier wall at the site of the original crash and fire.