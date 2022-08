NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for two men who used a pickup truck to smash their way into a gas station Saturday morning and steal an ATM.

Shell station security cam

The crime took place at the Shell Station on Gallatin Pike in Inglewood around 5:30 a.m.

Police were able to find the truck, but are still looking for the suspects. The gas station owner is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the vandals.

