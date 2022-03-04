Watch
Trucker convoy stops in Lebanon before final destination

The trucker convoy is making its way across the country, protesting against government vaccine mandates.
Posted at 10:02 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 23:11:07-05

It's similar to the one experienced last month in Canada.

It made its way to Lebanon, where they're spending the night before heading to Washington D.C.

Cheri Lamb and several dozen others gathered in Lebanon to welcome the group.

"The excitement is crazy, we love all the trucks that are going by and honking their horns," Lamb said.

The American Freedom Convoy is meeting up with several other trucking convoys across the country. It stems from protests of government vaccination mandates that kept some truckers from being able to cross the U.S.-Canadian border.

Alvin Johnson, from the Memphis area, was originally only going as far as Jackson, but others in the convoy convinced him to go all the way to Lebanon.

"They talked me into it, I'm a retired truck driver, I'm fixing to get my CDL back so I'll be back on the road soon, but I support everything they're going for," Johnson said.

