Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Trump administration looking to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia

Deportation Error Abrego Garcia
Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
FILE - Kilmar Abrego Garcia joins supporters in a protest rally outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Baltimore, Aug. 25, 2025.
Deportation Error Abrego Garcia
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Trump Administration has said it is ready to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia. It wants a federal judge to dissolve her order barring that from happening.

In court filings, attorneys for the government indicated that Liberia's government remains willing to accept Abrego Garcia and that ICE could arrange a plane to send him there in around five days.

Abrego Garcia was wrongfully deported by the Trump Administration to El Salvador last year. He was ordered to be returned, then charged with human smuggling in Tennessee.

His attorneys argued that those charges were made as an act of revenge after the government was ordered to bring him back to the U.S.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Nashville woman makes history as first recorded Black female violin maker in U.S.

Eric Pointer brings us a story that strikes all the notes — blending history, music and breaking barriers. It's amazing what's happening in Music City. Enjoy!

- Carrie Sharp

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

Real People. Real Connection. Rhori’s Listening.