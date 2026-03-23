Trump administration looking to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Trump Administration has said it is ready to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia. It wants a federal judge to dissolve her order barring that from happening.

In court filings, attorneys for the government indicated that Liberia's government remains willing to accept Abrego Garcia and that ICE could arrange a plane to send him there in around five days.

Abrego Garcia was wrongfully deported by the Trump Administration to El Salvador last year. He was ordered to be returned, then charged with human smuggling in Tennessee.

His attorneys argued that those charges were made as an act of revenge after the government was ordered to bring him back to the U.S.

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