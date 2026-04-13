Trump approves additional disaster aid for Tennessee counties

President Trump has approved additional federal assistance for Tennessee residents recovering from a severe winter storm that hit the state from Jan. 22–27, 2026, according to a news release from Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The action makes federal funding available to individuals in Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Chester, Clay, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Hickman, Lewis, Macon, Madison, Maury, McNairy, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Shelby, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson counties.

The assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, as well as low-interest loans to help cover uninsured property losses. Additional programs may also be available to support individuals and families as they recover.

Officials said the counties were previously approved for public assistance, and this latest move expands help directly to residents.

People who experienced storm-related losses are encouraged to first file claims with their insurance providers. After that, they can apply for federal assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or through the FEMA mobile app.

Those using relay services, such as video relay or captioned telephone services, should provide FEMA with their relay number when applying.