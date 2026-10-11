Trump Rally draws supporters, protesters to Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rain from Hurricane Isaias did not stop supporters and protesters from gathering in Clarksville as President Donald Trump held a rally in the city.

Supporters lined up despite the wet weather to show their support for the president, with many citing Clarksville's strong military presence as a reason the event was especially meaningful.

“It means a lot because this is a military town, college town,” one supporter said.

Others traveled from outside Clarksville to attend the rally.

“I’ve been a supporter of Trump since 2012, so I’m here for it,” another attendee said.

Supporters said they back the president and his policies, with one person telling NewsChannel 5, “We love Trump. We love everything he represents.”

Across the street, protesters gathered to voice their opposition. Demonstrators said they wanted President Trump to hear concerns about his policies and other issues they believe need attention.

“To let President Trump know that I don’t support his policies,” one protester said.

Despite their political differences, people on both sides shared a common message about the importance of participating in elections.

“Well, we’ve got to vote differently so we get a different result,” one protester said.

A Trump supporter echoed the sentiment, saying, “Voting is important. We choose who we want in there. So if we don’t go and vote, then we don’t get to choose.”

As the midterm elections approach, both supporters and protesters said they hope voters will make their voices heard at the ballot box.