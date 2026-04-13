Trump says Jesus-like AI-generated image was meant to show him as doctor

WASHINGTON (WTVF) — Donald Trump is defending an AI-generated image he posted to social media that drew backlash from critics who said it resembled a depiction of Jesus.

The image, posted Sunday, showed Trump glowing with his hand placed on what appeared to be a sick man’s forehead.

Some critics interpreted the image as portraying Trump as a religious figure.

Trump rejected that characterization Monday, saying the image was meant to show him as a doctor.

“I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with the Red Cross as a Red Cross worker there, which we support,” Trump said. “Only the fake news could come up with that one.”

He added, “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

The post came shortly after Trump criticized Pope Leo XIV for speaking against the war in Iran.

Some critics called the image blasphemous.

The post was later removed, without explanation, shortly after it was shared.