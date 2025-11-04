Trump's recent comments on SNAP Benefits spark more confusion as Tennessee steps in to help food banks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Confusion surrounding federal food assistance benefits deepened Tuesday as President Donald Trump appeared to walk back his administration's promise to provide partial SNAP benefits during the government shutdown.

On Monday, some advocates felt relieved when the Trump administration said it would comply with a federal judge's order to use contingency funds to distribute at least half of the monthly SNAP benefits recipients typically receive.

However, Tuesday morning brought a reversal. President Trump wrote on Truth Social that SNAP benefits "will be given only when the radical left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before!"

We asked longtime attorney David Raybin, what this means legally for the Trump administration if they openly defy a judge's order.

"The orders are binding, subject to appeals," Raybin said.

While contempt of court charges against a sitting president would be highly unlikely, Raybin noted consequences could possibly follow for other members of the administration.

"You could have some cabinet officials, for example, Department of Agriculture, be jailed potentially for failing to put money into the system," Raybin said.

"It's a first step"

Regardless of federal developments, some Tennessee lawmakers are urging Governor Bill Lee to provide additional support for affected families, including members of his own party.

State Senator Paul Bailey, a Republican from Sparta, released a letter last week urging Governor Lee to "find a way to protect Tennessee families from losing access to essential food assistance benefits."

Bailey described the severity of the situation in his district, in an interview with NewsChannel 5.

"When I spoke to one of the directors of my food banks in Cookeville, and they basically told me for the first time ever, their freezer was completely empty," Bailey said.

Gov. Lee announced Tuesday he had allocated $5 million from TennCare reserve funding to support food banks across the state. He also personally called Bailey to let him know about the decision.

The funding will be distributed based on the number of SNAP recipients in each community. Bailey characterized this as progress. "I think that's a first step," Bailey said.

So far, Governor Lee has not decided to provide direct assistance to SNAP recipients themselves.

When asked if that would be the next step if the shutdown continues, Bailey emphasized the importance of ensuring food security.

"We have to make sure, especially going into the holiday season, that these individuals have food on the table and that no one goes hungry," Bailey said.

The governor previously used TennCare reserve dollars for Hurricane Helene relief in East Tennessee last year. Since the funding doesn't require legislative approval, the $5 million should reach food banks relatively quickly.

