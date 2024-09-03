TSA: Record-breaking travel during Labor Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects this holiday weekend to be record-breaking.

They're calling it the busiest Labor Day travel period on record. From last Thursday to this Wednesday, TSA expects 17 million people to be screened.

However, a BNA spokesperson says numbers won't be record-breaking at the Nashville airport.

"We thought there was going to be more traffic here than there is," said Mindy Leonard, who arrived for a flight Monday afternoon.

Even so, knowing it was a holiday weekend, many showed up early.

"We came early just to kind of get a jump on our flights because you can expect it to...be chaotic with the holidays, and I just like to play it safe," said Jared Dupre.

"Everybody's trying to get back home in time for work or for school," added Desiree Hathaway, who works at the airport.

If you're traveling during the holiday weekend, TSA advises you should cut out at least 30 minutes to wait in the security line, 10 minutes if you have PreCheck.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.