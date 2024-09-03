Watch Now
News

Actions

TSA: Record-breaking travel during Labor Day weekend

While the Transportation Security Administration expects this to be the busiest Labor Day travel period ever, a BNA spokesperson says numbers won't be record-breaking at the Nashville airport.
Labor Day Travel BNA_frame_40255.jpeg
WTVF
Labor Day Travel BNA_frame_40255.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects this holiday weekend to be record-breaking.

They're calling it the busiest Labor Day travel period on record. From last Thursday to this Wednesday, TSA expects 17 million people to be screened.

However, a BNA spokesperson says numbers won't be record-breaking at the Nashville airport.

"We thought there was going to be more traffic here than there is," said Mindy Leonard, who arrived for a flight Monday afternoon.

Even so, knowing it was a holiday weekend, many showed up early.

"We came early just to kind of get a jump on our flights because you can expect it to...be chaotic with the holidays, and I just like to play it safe," said Jared Dupre.

"Everybody's trying to get back home in time for work or for school," added Desiree Hathaway, who works at the airport.

If you're traveling during the holiday weekend, TSA advises you should cut out at least 30 minutes to wait in the security line, 10 minutes if you have PreCheck.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.

Hundreds of kids with special needs enjoy exclusive access to the Maury Co. Fair

If you want to see what pure joy looks like, watch this story. Chris Davis and photojournalist, Bud Nelson did a superb job of highlight a simple idea that likely means the world to these families. Enjoy!

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community