TSSAA says fan ejections at sporting events are on the rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As with other states, the head of the Tennessee Secondary School Athlettic Association, Mark Reeves, says it's a struggle to find referees to staff middle and high school sporting events, perhaps due in part to what TSSAA says is a significant rise in the number of fans being ejected at games in the last couple years.

"I think it's a reflection of our time and culture," Reeves said. "We live in a day where everybody's got to be right, and it's difficult for people to accept an outcome that doesn't go their way."

Ejections and abusive behavior are even happening at the junior level, like in last weekend's youth football game between the Greenbrier Bobcats and Joelton Vikings.

Reeves says outbursts like this can not only be dangerous but also deprive kids of valuable life lessons.

"Educational athletics is a platform an opportunity for kids to learn how to handle adversity, to handle things that don't go their way," Reeves said.

Reeves is quick to point out the vast majority of kids sporting events don't include instances like this.

He says parents and all fans need to turn down the temperature and focus on what the games should be about: the kids.