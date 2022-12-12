Watch Now
News

Actions

TSU Director of Football Operations arrested after reportedly ramming into football player's vehicle

Handcuffs
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
File: Handcuffs and a key
Handcuffs
Posted at 12:51 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 13:51:26-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee State football player had his vehicle reportedly rammed by the Director of Football Operations and On Campus Recruiting.

According to police, the victim called police about an ex who was at his apartment in her vehicle. He stated that Ariel Escobar was waiting for him to arrive home with his girlfriend and was upset.

Ariel Escober.JPG

He reportedly told Escobar that she needed to leave them alone and the man and his girlfriend attempted to leave the situation. After pulling into a parking lot, Escobar reportedly blocked the two victims in and proceeded to hit their vehicle multiple times.

By the time police arrived, Escobar had left the scene. After officers left the scene, Escobar allegedly returned back to his home where she was placed into custody.

She was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap