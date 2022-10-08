TSU homecoming parade is one of the biggest in its history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University's annual homecoming parade is Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. at the intersection of 14th Avenue and Jefferson Street and marching to 33rd Avenue.

This year's homecoming is titled "Back in Stride," because, while last year all the traditions were back following the start of the pandemic in 2020, this year even more alumni are back in town and more of the community is coming together to celebrate.

TSU President Glenda Glover and the Aristocrat of Bands is expected to lead more than 130 other local bands, dance groups, floats, and more down Jefferson Street.

If you are planning to see the parade, make sure you come early because roads will start to close and spots to park and watch will fill up fast.

TSU Dean of Student Affairs and Homecoming Chair, Grant Winrow, said, of course homecoming celebrates the alumni, but it is also a celebration of the current student body, especially after what many of the students went through the past two years with the pandemic.

"We're going through a renaissance, this is an HBCU renaissance," said Winrow. "We cannot forget that this homecoming is about the students. And this year with all that they've been going through and are still going through, we have to give them the best experiences that we can and just show them that this is what success, this is what coming back home means. It means that when you enter to learn and go forth to serve, which is our motto, you have to come back and give back."

Later in the day, the Tigers will go against Bethune-Cookman University for the homecoming football game. Kickoff is at 4:30.