TSU homecoming week continues with the big parade and game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It's Tennessee State University's homecoming week and celebrations are kicking off Saturday with a parade at 9 a.m.

The parade will go from 14th and Jefferson Street to 33rd and John Merritt Boulevard.

Several roads around the area will be closed for the morning. You can find a full list of the closures here.

More than 100 entries will be participating in the parade, including elected officials.

Organizers said they’ve been strategic in planning this year’s in-person events and will be encouraging masks and social distancing.

The Tigers will head to the field at Nissan Stadium for the homecoming at 5 p.m. They’ll be competing for a win against Murray State.