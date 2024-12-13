TSU names alum Interim President, Board member says ex-interim president made them feel "insulted"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dwayne Tucker has been named the new Interim President of Tennessee State University following a special called Board of Trustees meeting Friday morning.

Tucker replaces Ronald Johnson who resigned unexpectedly earlier this week.

Adam Wray Dwayne Tucker

“As a proud TSU alum, I care deeply about securing the strongest possible future for my alma mater and for the students who entrust us with their education," Tucker said.

Prior to Tucker's appointment, Board of Trustees Vice Chair Charles Traughber spoke out against the former interim president Ronald Johnson during the meeting.

Traughber cited multiple incidents of Johnson acting without the board's knowledge, including naming former president Glenda Glover as an advisor and misleading state lawmakers about his involvement in Glover's appointment during a State Building Commission meeting in November.

During the meeting, Traughber also accused Johnson of speaking about the university in insulting terms.

He said Johnson called TSU staff and employees "near-sighted professionals" in presentation preparation materials and referred to TSU graduates and those who didn't earn degrees to be "destined to work at Popeye's or Starbucks."

Interim President Tucker said during the meeting he will not be taking a salary in his new role.

"We have serious and important work to do, and I look forward to joining the board in doing that work transparently and with integrity. It’s the TSU way," Tucker said.

Tucker will serve as the interim president until June 30, 2025.

TSU is continuing its national search for permanent hire at the position.