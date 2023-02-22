TSU students are concerned about campus' future after Comptroller report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — ﻿The students here at the Tennessee State University say they understand the campus needs help especially when it comes to housing.

But they are concerned about the state’s involvement in their future.

Tennessee State University had a record enrollment in 2022.

This is great news but is has caused problems as the campus scrambles to find housing for thousands of students.

A Comptroller's report found TSU’s housing troubles will likely only get worse.

The Comptroller’s review following TSU’s request in the summer of 2022 to lease six properties, including five hotels, to provide emergency housing to students. The university initially requested the lease of 12 properties, including 11 hotels.

Student demand for housing has exceeded the university’s supply almost every year since at least 2017, however, the problem escalated in 2022 after TSU leaders conducted an extensive recruiting and scholarship effort despite the housing shortage.

The report showed the university’s on-campus housing capacity is 3,680 beds — short of the estimated need of 4,800 beds for fall 2023.

TSU officials plan to construct two new residence halls in the future, adding another 1,000 beds. But the four existing residence halls with a total of 1,506 beds may need to be demolished because they are at the end of their useful life.

"I started in the spring. So in January, and so far it's been cool. I just don't like those there’s no housing still," said Lenajha Peters, a freshman.

Peters who is staying with family in Antioch.

"I stay all the way out here. I got to commute. A few of my friends don't have roommates. So it was like if you guys are overflow, why is there empty beds all around campus," Peters said.

TSU president Glenda Glover told lawmakers back in November that one of the issues is that many upperclassmen are not able to afford to live off-campus anymore because Nashville has become so expensive.

Because of TSU's handling of the housing and scholarship issues students worry how the campus will look moving forward.

"I think it's important for us to have independent governing power especially by people who are alumni of Tennessee State University and a part of the Tennessee State University community," Trey Cunningham, a junior.

Students plan to rally outside the Capitol tomorrow morning as lawmakers meet to discuss the Comptroller's report.