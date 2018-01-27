TSU Students Protest After Weeks Without Hot Water

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Adequate funding has been a problem for Tennessee State University, and the President of the Tennessee State University Alumni Association said that lack of funding has caused a number of problems, including dorm conditions.

"There was a problem with the boiler and so it took time to order it," said Dwight Beard, Tennessee State University Alumni, President.

More than two weeks ago, students in Wilson Residence Hall have been without hot water. On Thursday morning, students woke up to no water.

A spokesperson with Tennessee State University released the following statement reading in part, "The university began addressing these issues immediately, and has been doing so since they occurred. Wilson Hall has never been without water."



Students sent NewsChannel 5 video on Thursday, showing that there was no running water. Students also sent pictures of porta-potties the school brought in for the students to use next to Wilson Residence Hall.

As of Friday afternoon, the water has been restored to Wilson Residence Hall. But say, they are not staying silent on other issues. In fact, they organized a protest.



"These are the students of Tennessee State University, they're are angry and they are frustrated.

Beard argues with the proper funding most of these issues could be addressed," said one student.

"We had land grant money that we’ll need from the Governor. If the Governor would put the same emphasis on Tennessee State University as he does the other schools in the state, then a lot of these problems wouldn't’t be happening," said Beard.

Friday, Tennessee State University released this statement: