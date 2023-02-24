TSU students speak out with their own concerns after scathing comptroller report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TSU students say their university needs to do better following a scathing report from the state comptroller's office, saying the TSU board of regents could fire the university's president.

Destiny Williams, a freshman from Memphis is on a full-ride scholarship to TSU, but she says for months, the school has failed to pay for hundreds of dollars in expenses covered by the scholarship.

"They'll apply a little portion of the scholarship, but I would still have $1,000 on my account balance. So, you apply the scholarship but it still doesn't cover everything? What else is the scholarship supposed to do?" Williams said.

The State Comptroller's report said TSU leadership knew they weren't able to house all their students, yet quadrupled their 2022 scholarship budget anyway, some of which went to students like Williams.

Williams says she was lucky enough to get a dorm at TSU for the year, but she's experiencing problems there, too.

"Not having adequate hot water to bathe with is a concern, also dealing with issues of mold in the dorms. We have to sleep there," Williams said.

With problems that TSU administrators admit will take time to fix, Williams says it may not be quick enough to keep her there.

"I am thinking about leaving come fall '23 for my sophomore year semester, but I think they do need to make a lot of changes," Williams said.