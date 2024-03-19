TSU to honor thousands of students for academic excellence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TSU will honor thousands of students that have shown academic excellence in the classroom on Tuesday during university's 12th Annual Honors Convocation.

Nearly 3,000 undergrad students will receive recognition for their efforts.

The event will also commemorate 60 years of honors excellence on campus. Undergrads from all University disciplines will be recognized, which includes top graduating Honors seniors, outstanding members of honor societies, Dean's List students, and President's List students with cumulative grade point averages of 4.0.

More than 800 Honors college members will also be honored.

Of that total, eight of them are seniors that have achieved the President's List. Alum and Illinois Senator James Clayborne Jr. will be the guest speaker. He serves on the TSU Foundation Board of Directors.

The special celebration will even feature performances from the Grammy award-winning Aristocrat of Bands and the University Choir.