TSU's Aristocrat of Bands to host parade celebrating Grammy win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University's Aristocrat of Bands will be leading a parade on Friday to celebrate winning a Grammy! The award made history as the first college band to win a Grammy.

The parade will start at noon at the entrance to TSU on Jefferson Street.

Earlier this month the band's album, "the Urban Hymnal," won the Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album.

Produced by songwriters Dallas Austin and Sir the Baptist, the album mixes gospel music with hip-hop and also features powerful vocals from TSU's New Direction Gospel Choir along with other acclaimed artists.

The band was also included in another Grammy win for the work it did with artist J. Ivy for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

Aristocrat of Bands is staying busy, next weekend is the NAACP Image Awards, where "Urbam Hymnal" is also nominated.

However, there is already so much the Aristocrat of Bands and TSU need to celebrate! The whole community is invited to the parade.