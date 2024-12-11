Tuba Christmas: Nashville's big brass holiday tradition returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Especially this time of year, Christmas concerts are easy to find. But we're willing to bet you won't find a concert that resonates and literally reverberates like Tuba Christmas.

"All the tubas and the euphoniums in the city, they all come together and play lovely Christmas music," said Derrick Davidson, who played in his fourth Tuba Christmas this year.

Davidson is one of one hundred players, ranging in ages 8-80, that filled First Baptist Nashville's choir loft.

"It’s really nice because since there’s so many too, it’s just really nice to hear everybody together making such a good sound," said Davidson.

For decades, G. R. Davis, one of the organizers, said this concert has blasted these underrated deep music makers high into the spotlight.

"We often, playing in the band, don’t get to play the melody. But we do in this Christmas arrangements," said Davis. "It’s amazing how this has caught on."

Caught on, it has.

Tuba Christmas originated, nationwide, 51 years ago. The first Nashville iteration began in the 1980s, when Davis took the concert to various malls in the area. He joked to the audience that all but one of those malls have now closed.

Many in the audience are either music lovers themselves or former performers, including a husband and wife, who actually went on their first date because of Tuba Christmas.

"Our first day we decided to formally be together was playing Tuba Christmas together," said Tiffany Lin.

Lin and her husband are already prepping the next generation to fill their seats.

"Our son already asked Santa for a Tuba, and says he wants to play a tuba in the the marching band," said Lin.

Christmas concerts may be common this time of year, but few have as deep of connections as Nashville's Tuba Christmas.

"I don’t think you could stamp it out now. It’s way bigger than I am or anyone else," said Davis.

The concert is always free to attend, but guests are highly encouraged to donate to Ms. Cheap's Penny Drive, which benefits Second Harvest Food Bank.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com