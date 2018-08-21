Tuesday Marks 1-Year Since Total Solar Eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It's been one year since the Total Solar Eclipse captivated the world.

Some of the best views were right here in Middle Tennessee. Hopkinsville, Kentucky was officially the "place of greatest eclipse" with the best view for the longest time.

The total solar eclipse made a diagonal trek across the country. It ended in South Carolina just after 4 p.m. Eastern.

Over the past few millennia, people who knew nothing about eclipses couldn't explain the natural phenomena. Many cultures thought it was a sign from their sun god; it is even known to have ended full-flung battles.

The next total solar eclipse will occur April 4, 2024. For another eclipse similar to last year's, one that moves from coast to coast, you will have to wait until August 12, 2045.

**CNN contributed to this report.

