Watch Now
News

Actions

Tuesday marks the last day you can register to vote in the August 1 election

vote line
WTVF
Early voting in Davidson County, FILE photo
vote line
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jul 02, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the August 1 election!

Registering to vote is very simple and you can do it from the comfort of your own home. To register, head to this link.

August's election includes the state and federal primary, county general and Oak Hill Municipal election.

Early voting in the August 1 election begins on Friday, July 12 and goes through Saturday, July 27.

The last day to request an absentee ballot will be on July 25.

This club witnessed the early days of the AIDS crisis and decided to do something about it.

Amidst their own grief and facing hatred these gentlemen worked to save lives. Forrest Sanders brings us a history lesson that's ripple effects are still evident across Nashville.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community