Tuesday marks the last day you can register to vote in the August 1 election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the August 1 election!

Registering to vote is very simple and you can do it from the comfort of your own home. To register, head to this link.

August's election includes the state and federal primary, county general and Oak Hill Municipal election.

Early voting in the August 1 election begins on Friday, July 12 and goes through Saturday, July 27.

The last day to request an absentee ballot will be on July 25.