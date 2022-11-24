Turkey with a side of drama: Advice for dealing with difficult family members

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For many, Thanksgiving means big family get-togethers. But a lot of times, that means your holiday turkey gets served with a side of drama.

Therapist Cris Cannon with Allied Behavioral Health Solutions gives us some tips to help deal with those family members who seem to just want to stir things up:

1) Focus on being grateful.

"Let's be grateful we have a family; we have people we can be together with, there are people we can have shared experiences with," Cannon said.

2) Have realistic expectations, especially when it comes to differences of opinion.

"Be realistic that we do have some differences, but we don't have to be discussing all those things," Cannon said.

3) Build a boundary.

If someone insists on bringing up a topic you don't like, Cannon says you can build a boundary and not engage with what that person says.

"That boundary is, if someone says something that upsets me, I know I'm activated by that, but I won't choose to be reactive to the other person," Cannon said. "I can take a moment to close my eyes and take a quick breath."

4) Deflect to a topic everyone can agree on.

"Yes, I understand how you feel about that politician, but hey, how 'bout those Titans!" Cannon suggested. "You try to steer things back to something neutral."