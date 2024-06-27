'Turn yourself in': Friends fight for justice after Smokin Thighs owner hurt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s been one week since a restaurant owner was found unconscious after a mysterious hit-and run, and the case is still under investigation.

Last Wednesday before 6 p.m. at Smokin Thighs, owner Matt Carney went outside the restaurant. Minutes later, he was found critically hurt outside. Now, there's a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Metro Police said he was hit by a driver in a 1980s to 2000s early model pickup truck in the parking lot, according to witnesses who were interviewed. Investigators believe Carney was thrown from the truck onto Wedgewood Avenue, and he's been unconscious while recovering at the hospital.

The restaurant is still open, so family is asking the community for support. ,

“They’re doing a great job, you can tell they have really great staff here, and he’s a great leader, really unfortunate to hear what happened," customer Ross Chastain said.

Chastain said it's a tough situation. "We all want to do whatever we can to get home, to get back to their loved ones, and unfortunately he’s going through a lot right now," Chastain said.

Matt's friend, Robert Young, is a retired detective and private investigator through his company Covert Results.

"Always a great guy to be around, and always laughing and smiling," Young said.



He's looking into the case to find justice for Matt.

“Whoever it is, you could always look over your shoulder, or just turn yourself in, and obviously you all know there’s a $10,000 reward right now, and it’s through Crime Stoppers," Young said.

That number is 615-74-CRIME.

There's a GoFundMe to help the Carney family.