Turning a 7-year-old's birthday gift into a family business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A birthday gift given to a seven-year-old boy has become a family business.

It is called The Pucker Hut and it serves lemonade to Nashvillians and tourists alike.

"Isaac is kind of the face of it," Rich Edwards, Isaac's Dad said.

They are aiming to grow their business, adding more locations and maybe go out of state. They have a spot at Centennial Park where they sell on the weekends.

The business is truly a family affair.

"This is like the highlight. I love spending time with my boys." Rich said.

This operation originally started out as a birthday gift for Isaac.

"It was started just to you know make money, get toys because I was seven I was immature," Isaac said.

Every summer he kept it up. His parents got him an LLC for his 12th birthday.

"He put a plan together and went to Metro, presented the plan and got a permit to be out here," Rich said.

He is now 13 and the money goes back into the business, charity and a college fund. The hut is not just about making money.

"We're bringing joy to the community which is what I love," Isaac said.

They are at Centennial Park on the weekends and plan to sell through the month of October.