Turning pain into policy: a mission to curb illegal street racing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Illegal street racing has been an ongoing problem throughout cities in Tennessee.

Here in Nashville, police say there have been more than 35 arrests related to street racing since last March.

It was last March when we learned Jake Barnhardt lost his life when a suspected street racers crashed into his car.

Katie Kastle is not a lawmaker, but she is working to change the laws.

She testified in front of state lawmakers in support of a bill that will help put an end to illegal street racing.

This is an issue close to her heart.

“We've seen such an increase in illegal street racing, which unfortunately has claimed the lives of several innocent bystanders, including my partner Jake Barnhart last March,” Kastle said.

We met Katie in March of 2023.

It was one of the worse days of her life — the day she lost the love of her life.

“He was struck by somebody straight racing and unfortunately, he was killed.”

Jake Barnhardt was on his way to pick up his kids when police say a suspected street racer driving more than 100 miles-per-hour crashed into his car. Katie doesn't want another family to ever feel this kind of hurt.

She's turning her pain into policy with the help from state lawmakers.

“Just letting the people know, and these young people know, that there's ramifications for your action and there needs to be accountability,” said Rep, Mike Sparks, R-Smyrna.

Rep. Sparks is teaming up with Rep. Jason Powell on the legislation.

Kastle is supporting House Bill 2062. The bill would create a street racing task force to study and determine best practices for curbing illegal street racing in the state.

Jake was an Army medic helping to save lives, and Katie says he'll continue on that mission even in death.

“We can make changes and save at least at least one life then, then we've done some kind of service in his honor,” she said.

The task force consists of 17 members including law enforcement and officials representing mayors in six of the state's major cities.

This bill has bipartisan support and it passed one hurdle — through committee today.