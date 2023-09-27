Turning tragedy into charity, Tennessee woman starts nonprofit in honor of son

HUNTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — A small community near the Alabama state line was hit with a sudden loss. 15 year old Jude Glassco suddenly died in his sleep, but his mother is keeping his memory alive by giving back.

The town of Huntland has a few hundred families calling it home, like Bonnie Glassco.

Bonnie's son Jude, died last month just shy of his 16th birthday.

"When I was told he was gone it's like my brain heard it, but my heart didn't hear it," Bonnie said.

It is unclear what caused Jude's death, he did not wake up. There will be an autopsy to determine the cause.

"He wouldn't want me to lay down and die," Bonnie said.

After his death, Bonnie is working to find purpose in the loss of her son. She raised thousands of dollars in donations, in lieu of flowers, and is creating the Jude Glassco Foundation.

The money they raise goes toward paying off lunch debt at Huntland School. They plan to pay quarterly and it will remain anonymous. On top of that, providing snacks and waters for the students heading to away games.

"He wanted to just be friends with everybody and that's how he was," Bonnie said.

The foundation is still in its infancy, Bonnie said they will most likely have to continue fundraising. She hopes to help even more schools down the line. They do have a goal of making the foundation a 501(c)(3).

"Everyone has a seat at Jude's Table" Bonnie said.