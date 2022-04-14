Tusculum Church of Christ building suffers fall of its steeple after storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In South Nashville, tree limbs, power lines and a tall steeple at Tusculum Church of Christ fell to the ground during Wednesday's storm.

Tusculum Church of Christ was built roughly 15 years ago. The steeple is original.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the crash, however, it banged up the roof and a gutter.

People were inside the church for a Bible study and an English class at the time of the storm. Church staff huddled everyone in an interior hall when bad weather moved in around 7:45 p.m.

"We knew it was pretty serious when the wind blew open a set of doors on the side of our building, and at that point, we started to shelter," said preaching minister Mark Adams.

Adams said someone came running into the church when they discovered the downed steeple.

"This could've gone so differently. We're just glad everyone's OK, and no one is injured. We can take care of a steeple," Adams said.

It appears the steeple took a nosedive off the top of the church because the tip was caked in grass and dirt. It eventually landed on its side. Stopping it from rolling through the parking lot was a post that pierced through it, anchoring it in place.

The church isn't sure how long it will take to repair or replace the fiberglass steeple.

Easter services will still go on Sunday as planned.