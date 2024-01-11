Tuwanda Coleman talks about some of her favorite guests on Talk of the Town

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of pages, filled with dozens of photos, trying to capture the 41 year career of our beloved Tuwanda Coleman.

This album backed with some of her favorite celebrity guests that have passed through Talk of the Town..

As young reporter.. It didn’t take much to convince her to take a last minute celebrity assignment.

"The Shemar Moore picture, this one this was not shot here at the station I volunteered to come in on a weekend,” Coleman detailed.

She can remember getting star struck a time or two and another big stand out amongst these pages? Matthew McConaughey.

“I volunteered to interview Matthew McConaughey and I’m glad I did,” she explained. "He's the one who wanted to take the picture, I didn’t suggest it even though I had my camera."

All these pages, all of these photos...

"It just really makes me humble to be given this opportunity to work at a station where I meet so many interesting people”

Out of all the celebrities Tuwanda has rubbed elbows with, her favorite people are not the ones who just passed through Talk of the Town, but who she worked with everyday.

“I will miss this family that I have developed here I grew up here, I grew up here I’ve just made so many friends over the years,” Coleman said tearfully.