TVA exploring other sites for a natural gas plant. Cheatham County is no longer their "preferred alternative"

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — After years of public debate and concern, TVA announced Tuesday that 280 acres of land in rural Cheatham County is no longer its "preferred alternative" to build a natural gas and battery storage plant.

"With input from the TVA Board of Directors, the site off Lockertsville Road is no longer TVA’s preferred alternative. Also, with feedback from community leaders, we are evaluating a site at the nearby industrial park as well as other Middle Tennessee sites that will support economic development and address the increasing power demand across the system," wrote Scott Brooks, a spokesperson for TVA, in a release late Tuesday afternoon.

"With potential changes in the regulatory environment, we are also reviewing other potential options, such as working with the Administration to extend the life of certain assets in our fossil fleet, to meet growing demand and the timing of replacement generation," Brooks wrote. You can read the full release here.

TVA previously told NewsChannel 5 that the plant was necessary to keep up with growing demand for electricity and to supplement power they're slated to lose in Stewart County, as that site also transforms from a coal plant to a natural gas plant. "To help us make up for capacity that will be lost when we close the second unit over at Cumberland Fossil Plant," said Brooks told us back in 2023.

Recently, country music singer John Rich, who has family ties to the area, has joined the opposition. "I can promise you, they aren't wanted here," said Rich in an online video.

Over the weekend, Rich claimed on X that he's spoken to former President Donald Trump about the issue and stated, "There will be a massive announcement coming soon."

"It's the first good news and the first good chance of getting this out of Cheatham County," said McCarver.

The Cheatham County Mayor provided additional details about the reported conversation. "President Trump spoke to him on the phone Saturday about this. Not only is his team and the administration looking into it, but he kind of assured John they would do what they could to kill it or move it out somewhere else," McCarver said.

We spoke to Mayor McCarver before TVA announced its change in a preferred site. That being said, Cheatham County may not be completely done with this battle. For one, TVA is still conducting an environmental review of potential sites, including in Cheatham County.

The final decision on where a new natural gas plant is located rests with TVA's governing board. Currently, that board lacks a quorum, which means they don't have enough members to make any decisions.

Former President Trump recently removed three board members appointed by President Biden, leaving the governing body without a quorum to even hold a meeting, let alone make major decisions. "Once they get the new board members on there, they would, you know, make that decision," McCarver said.

Even if Trump can appoint the board members he wants, there are no long-term guarantees for residents that the project won't resurface in the future. "If TVA continues to hang on to this 280 acres out there, next administration that comes in, this could change right back," said McCarver.

That's why Cheatham County residents plan to continue their opposition to TVA's plans. "I understand they need the plant, I understand it needs to be on the grid, but I also understand it needs to be in an industrial area," McCarver said.

New Johnsonville raises their hands.

Meanwhile, another Tennessee community has expressed interest in hosting the power plant. New Johnsonville Mayor Wayne Woods in Humphreys County said they would welcome a new power plant because their community needs jobs.

New Johnsonville used to have a coal plant, until it was decommissioned a few years ago. It was replaced with a natural gas plant, but the Mayor says they would welcome a second plant if it meant more jobs.

Do you have thoughts about where the TVA should build new power plants? Contact Chris directly at chris.davis@newschannel5.com.