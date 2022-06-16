TVA: Power system is holding steady amid heat wave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Despite high demand and record usage on the power grid in the state, Tennessee Valley Authority said the system is holding steady.

The extreme heat continues across the mid-state and it's causing a host of problems for AC units trying to keep up with the heat.

NES is asking for residents to raise their home thermostats as much as 78 degrees or higher.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is also asking customers to raise the temperatures in their homes.

Though, TVA spokesperson Jim Hopson said even just a few degrees will make a difference.

"You don't really realize how much power you're using on these hot days," said Hopson. "So, we are asking people to be considerate of that, and especially in the hottest period of the day which is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. you might want to consider turning up your thermostat even just one or two degrees. That doesn't really impact your comfort level very much but it will make a big difference on your bill."

Hopson said they don't expect any power outages at this point over the area they cover, which is rather large.

They've got about 10 million people across seven states.

On Monday, the grid broke a long-standing record for single-day power usage in June.

At least 31,311 megawatts of energy were used across the region.

The mid-state is likely to reach close to those power levels on a daily basis through the week and into the next because of the power.

Raising the temperature a few degrees is one idea to fight costs, but for Chelsey Gadson, it's also not an option.

"It's been extremely hot," said Gadson. "We have central air and we have an in-house unit. We're trying to keep our air around 68 or 70 as the day goes on we keep the AC going. As the night goes on we keep it to 68. Still, the temperature in the house has been 74, 75 and gotten up to 80 degrees. Even with the AC on 68, it's not keeping up with what it's supposed to be."

Some people are trying other ways to stay cool, like taking their kids to pools or to local splash pads.

It's going to be days before this heat lets up, though.

The power system still has a big test ahead.

