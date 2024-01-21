Watch Now
TVA reaches its highest weekend power demand during the cold temperatures

WTVF / Sky5 with Catherine Steward
The snow has blanketed downtown Nashville on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jan 21, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Icy temperatures followed us into the weekend, and the Tennessee Valley Authority broke another peak power record along the way.

The peak power demand on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. Easter Time was 34,284 megawatts, with a system average temperature of 12 degrees.

This is a record weekend high for power demand in Nashville, according to the TVA.

A peak power demand is the highest number of megawatts consumed in a specific period of time by people who consume power across the TVA system.

The all time record was broken on Wednesday, Jan. 17, with peak power demand at 34,526 megawatts at a system average temperature of 4 degrees.

"Thank you for your efforts to conserve energy during this period of high energy demand," a TVA twitter post said.

Temperatures are supposed to warm up to the mid 60s by the middle of this week, with the ice finally beginning to thaw.

