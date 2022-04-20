TVA worker dies in Cheatham County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Valley Authority officials reported Wednesday the death of one of its workers.

"TVA is saddened to confirm the death of one of our team members at a worksite in Cheatham County," a spokesperson wrote in an email to NewsChannel 5. "We have few details at this point and our focus is currently on supporting the individual’s family and fellow workers. Out of respect for the family, we are not releasing any additional information at this time."

TVA is beginning its investigation into the worker's death and has contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will be on scene shortly.

This is a developing story. Check back with NewsChannel 5 for updates.

