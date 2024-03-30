Watch Now
Twin Kegs II to have final jam session before closing its doors this weekend

Saturday starting at 1 p.m. Twin Kegs II will have what it is calling the Final Exit Call musical mashup.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A beloved East Nashville bar will go out with a bang before closing its doors for good.

Saturday starting at 1 p.m., Twin Kegs II will have what it is calling the Final Exit Call musical mashup.

Then Sunday, there will be a Jazz Hour at 1:30, and from 3 p.m. to 7p.m. will be a Blues Jam.

Sunday will be the last day Twin Kegs II will be open at its location on Hermitage Avenue. It has been at that location for a decade.

The owner, Todd Rossbach, wanted to celebrate the restaurants 10 year anniversary, but instead he was told the lease would not be renewing.

He told NewsChannel 5 back when the news was announced in December that this is a trend in Nashville — small businesses like his getting pushed out.

"In 15 years the cost of rent for commercial properties like this, like a music venue or restaurant, has gone up 1000%," said Rossbach.

The original Twin Kegs, now known as Rosie's Twin Kegs, is still open on Thompson Lane in South Nashville.

The owner of Twin Kegs II said he hopes to find a new location soon.


