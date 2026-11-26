NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two 12-year-old boys have been charged with aggravated arson after police say they threw burning matchbooks onto a blanket covering a 55-year-old unhoused woman sleeping on Nashville's John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said the incident happened around 4 p.m. A 9-year-old boy allegedly acted as a lookout while the two older boys lit entire matchbooks and threw them onto the woman's blanket.

Multiple people intervened, prompting the three children to flee on foot toward the South Fourth Street area, according to Metro police.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said officers located the children after receiving information gathered by the department's Community Safety Center. East Precinct officers and officers working under a Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency grant responded to the area.

Police said the three boys ran when officers approached but were quickly taken into custody.

According to investigators, all three children admitted their involvement in the incident.

Both 12-year-olds were charged with aggravated arson in Juvenile Court. The 9-year-old was not charged because of his age, police said.

Authorities have not provided information about whether the woman was injured.

Investigators said one of the 12-year-old boys also admitted participating in a similar incident Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the boy said he and another unidentified person attempted to set the same woman's blanket on fire.

Police have not released additional information about that incident or whether investigators have identified the other person involved.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, Nashville police officials say they are also looking at ways to provide assistance to the children and their families.

Central Precinct Commander Rickey Bearden and Youth Services Division Capt. Zach Huber are among the department leaders expected to meet next week to determine what resources could be offered. The meeting will focus on identifying potential assistance for the children and their families following the incidents, according to police.

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