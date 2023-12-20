Two arrested for murder of 23-month-old Ariel Rose, who died of fentanyl ingestion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a year-long investgation into Ariel Rose's death from fentanyl toxicity, 36-year-old Jesse Mashburn and 46-year-old Melissa Sutton have been arrested for her 1st degree murder.

They were both caring for her when she died, according to Metro Police, but neither of them are Ariel's parents.

Rose was found dead on Nov. 11, just a few weeks away from her second birthday.

In March, Ariel was living in the Brookmeade Park homeless encampment, and video surfaced of her there with her father living in a tent.

NewsChannel 5 spoke with Ariel's grandfather, who said DCS should have acted sooner to take custody of his grandchild away from her parents, who struggled with substance abuse.

Ariel was relocated a few times, moving between her aunt and grandmother and eventually, when she was only 23 months old, found dead at a Nashville halfway house where her father and grandfather were living.