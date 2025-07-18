Two arrested in I-24 shooting that left a 22-year-old dead on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people have been arrested in the I-24 shooting that took the life of 22-year-old Noah Taylor.

Taylor was shot and killed driving on I-24 this past Saturday morning.

Taylor was found dead in his car near Waldron Road around 7:30 a.m. while traveling toward Nashville. Deputies arrest LaTashia McGowan and Glenn Branson on Friday in Smyrna along Old Nashville Highway

Both are being interrogated separately and will be booked into the county jail without bond and charged with 2nd degree murder.

This was a road rage shooting and the two did not know Taylor.

Taylor had just celebrated his birthday in June and his funeral is today. HIs family offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to a suspect. Rutherford County Crime Stoppers offered an additional reward of up to $1,000.

No word on exactly what led to the arrests, but detectives have been working this case non-stop since the shooting.

They say the suspects fired several shots at Taylor from a dark colored Infinity SUV.

