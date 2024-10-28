Two arrested in Miami in connection to armed robbery of Dubai Jewelry in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people have been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of Dubai Jewelry on Nolensville Pike last week.
According to the jewelry store owner, the robbers stole nearly $2 million in gold. The owner explained that two robbers entered the store, one of them carrying a bouquet of flowers and pretending to browse. A third suspect then followed, using a screwdriver to jam the door, preventing it from locking. The situation escalated quickly, with employees reportedly being sprayed with mace and threatened at gunpoint.
BREAKING: A major development tonight in last Wed's armed robbery of Dubai Jewelry on Nolensville Pk. At the request of the MNPD, Miami Beach PD just arrested these 2 on Nashville robbery charges: Orlando Valdes Hernandez, 34, & Milleni Garcia, 38. Jewelry, cash & wig recovered. pic.twitter.com/2QWmLDIGEZ— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 28, 2024
On Sunday, Metro Police reported that 34-year-old Orlando Valdes Hernandez and 38-year-old Milleni Garcia were arrested by Miami Beach Police.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
We're just days away from Halloween. This year, Americans are expected to spend around 12 billion dollars on candy, costumes and decorations. Over the last few years, it seems many more people are going all out on decorating their homes. Forrest Sanders had the chance to visit several mid-state communities to check out some of those Halloween decorations.
-Lelan Statom