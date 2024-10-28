Two arrested in Miami in connection to armed robbery of Dubai Jewelry in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people have been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of Dubai Jewelry on Nolensville Pike last week.

According to the jewelry store owner, the robbers stole nearly $2 million in gold. The owner explained that two robbers entered the store, one of them carrying a bouquet of flowers and pretending to browse. A third suspect then followed, using a screwdriver to jam the door, preventing it from locking. The situation escalated quickly, with employees reportedly being sprayed with mace and threatened at gunpoint.

BREAKING: A major development tonight in last Wed's armed robbery of Dubai Jewelry on Nolensville Pk. At the request of the MNPD, Miami Beach PD just arrested these 2 on Nashville robbery charges: Orlando Valdes Hernandez, 34, & Milleni Garcia, 38. Jewelry, cash & wig recovered. pic.twitter.com/2QWmLDIGEZ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 28, 2024

On Sunday, Metro Police reported that 34-year-old Orlando Valdes Hernandez and 38-year-old Milleni Garcia were arrested by Miami Beach Police.

