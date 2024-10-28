Watch Now
News

Actions

Two arrested in Miami in connection to armed robbery of Dubai Jewelry in Nashville

Two people have been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of Dubai Jewelry on Nolensville Pike last week.
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people have been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of Dubai Jewelry on Nolensville Pike last week.

According to the jewelry store owner, the robbers stole nearly $2 million in gold. The owner explained that two robbers entered the store, one of them carrying a bouquet of flowers and pretending to browse. A third suspect then followed, using a screwdriver to jam the door, preventing it from locking. The situation escalated quickly, with employees reportedly being sprayed with mace and threatened at gunpoint.

On Sunday, Metro Police reported that 34-year-old Orlando Valdes Hernandez and 38-year-old Milleni Garcia were arrested by Miami Beach Police.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Road trip to see some of our neighbors' very best Halloween decorations

We're just days away from Halloween. This year, Americans are expected to spend around 12 billion dollars on candy, costumes and decorations. Over the last few years, it seems many more people are going all out on decorating their homes. Forrest Sanders had the chance to visit several mid-state communities to check out some of those Halloween decorations.

-Lelan Statom

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community