Two arrested in shooting, attempted escape on Interstate 40 in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people have been arrested following calls of a shooting on Interstate 40.

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) says drivers made calls on Tuesday about someone in a blue Chevy Suburban firing into a gold vehicle on I-40 West in Cookeville. They say 34-year-old Samuel Edwards was driving the suburban, while 31-year-old Erica Lynn was a passenger in the car. THP does not say who shot the gun.

After receiving calls about the shooting, Troopers spotted the suburban near the US-70N exit. (Exit 290) They say they tried to stop Edwards, who pulled over on the shoulder before beginning to drive off. Edwards then drove for two miles before losing control and hitting a telephone pole.

Lynn was thrown from the vehicle by the crash, and Edwards attempted to run from police. THP arrested both, and found both were convicted felons with handguns in their possession. About 1/2 ounce of meth was also found.

Both face multiple gun and drug charges. Edwards also faces charges related to fleeing arrest. Both were taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash.