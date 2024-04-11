Two bills, that would ban unauthorized out of state abortions and gender affirming care for minors, advances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two controversial bills — involving minors seeking out-of-state abortions and gender-affirming care — cleared the Senate Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Both bills would make it a felony if an adult transported a minor across state lines, without parental consent, for the minor to receive an abortion or gender-affirming care.

Republicans think without these laws it gives people an avenue to get around Tennessee laws that prohibit both practices.

"We want to make sure that the laws of the state are enforced, and there are no loopholes," said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, shortly after the vote.

But Democrats think the bill could be damaging to vulnerable individuals.

"A lot of times, children who are experiencing gender dysphoria find their parents are not people they can talk to," said Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, on the Senate floor Thursday. "Our efforts to consistently other-ize this particular group of people is causing a lot of pain in our state."

Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, called the bill unconstitutional.

"We can’t regulate interstate travel as a state legislature. That is unquestionably unconstitutional. But we’re unquestionably trying to go after it with this language," said Yarbro. "We’ve had two bills in two days that explicitly try to regulate how people talk to people."

Both measures passed the Senate and now head to the Tennessee House, where they're moving a little slower through committees. But House Leadership signaled Thursday that they support both bills.

"That needs to be a parent or guardian that’s making that decision with a child," said Rep. Lamberth, R-Portland, who also serves as House Majority Leader.

I will keep you updated on both bills.