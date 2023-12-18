Two cars have been torched, ditched in Antioch neighborhood in the last 45 days

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Neighbors in an Antioch neighborhood are on edge after a second car is set on fire and ditched in their community.

At the corner of Hunters Branch Road and Labrador Lane only a shell of someone's Hyundai Elantra is left.

Around 6:00 a.m., neighbors tell NewsChannel 5 strange sounds woke them up.

"The car that was on fire, that horn was just blaring and then it's just things like popping and loud and things are flying everywhere into this neighbor's yard," said Jordan Kaboule.

Neighbors took video of the car on fire which you watch in the player above.

Oddly, something very similar happened in November. Another car was dumped and set on fire just a few week from where the Hyundai burned.

"When I went outside and there was a car on fire, again, that was the thought... oh my God, this is happening again," said Melodie Grace.

A few neighbors called police. They hope to hear from investigators and show them doorbell video which catches people hopping into two cars shortly after Sunday morning's car fire started.

Although the neighbors don't know the story behind the scorched Hyundai, the car from the fire in November was confirmed to have been a stolen car.

In the 37013 zip code, there have been 996 auto thefts this year. That's a 272% increase from 2022.