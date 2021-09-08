Two charged in shooting outside La Vergne High School; no injuries reported

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police were called to La Vergne High School Tuesday afternoon after a 15-year-old boy reportedly fired several rounds outside the school.

No injuries were reported. Officials say the teen was standing on a sidewalk off campus and fired toward La Vergne High School.

“He shot three rounds into the parking lot at dismissal,” Rutherford County Sheriff's Detective Jamin Humphress said in a press release. “There were a number of children in the parking lot. One vehicle was hit in the school parking lot but no one was struck.”

School Resource Officer Ramy Ibrahim responded and notified La Vergne Police who located the suspects’ vehicle and found two guns.

La Vergne Police received a tip the two individuals were spotted in a nearby area. One of the officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ vehicle and pulled them over. They were arrested.

The juvenile was charged with reckless endangerment. La Vergne Police charged 18-year-old Damondre Hayes, of Smyrna, and the 15-year-old La Vergne boy with possession of a weapon.

Hayes is being booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and the boy is being sent to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials say the motive and the suspects' connection to the school is still under investigation.

As a precaution, extra school resource officers will be at the school Wednesday. Both La Vergne Police and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

“We appreciate the swift action of the sheriff’s deputies and La Vergne police to apprehend this juvenile and to keep our campus safe," said Director of Schools Bill Spurlock in a press release.