Two Clarksville teenagers arrested in Nashville following armed robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teenagers from Clarksville have been arrested following a suspected armed robbery in Nashville, according to MNPD.

The teenagers - ages 16 and 17 - were witnessed committing the robbery on Edmonson Pike Monday night. They then left the area in a gray Honda Insight, which was later spotted by detectives on Harding Place.

Officers blocked the vehicle in a parking lot, at which point both of the teenagers ran away.

When they were caught, officers searched the Insight, finding a short-barrel AR-15 rifle and a handgun.

Both teens were charged with evading arrest, theft of a vehicle and juvenile handgun possession.

The 16-year-old, Damarrian Kelly, was transferred to adult court in Montgomery County in regards to a pending Clarksville homicide case.