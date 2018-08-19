NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man and a woman were killed in a shooting during an alleged robbery in East Nashville.

The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Gallatin Avenue outside The Cobra Nashville.

According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victims were robbed by two gunman before both were shot.

"At this hour officers throughout the city are on the look out for two cold blooded killers, who obviously have no respect what so ever for the sanctity of human life," said Don Aaron, Metro Police Spokesperson.

Authorities confirmed both victims died from their injuries. They have been identified as Bartley Teal, who turned 33 Friday not long after the shooting, and 30-year-old Jaime Sarrantonio.

Sarrantonio died shortly after she arrived at Skyline Medical Center, and police confirmed Teal passed away during surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Photos: 2 Killed In East Nashville Shooting

The gunmen were seen fleeing from the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. It was captured in a surveillance photo, and police said it's believed to be a later model small Chevrolet car. Authorities said one of the suspects had dreads.

Officials said the suspects drove to North Nashville after the shooting and dumped the victims' belongings in an alley off of 23rd Avenue North in the 1400 block near Heiman Street. The items have been recovered and taken to a crime laboratory.

Police said it appeared the two suspects were familiar with that area of 23rd Avenue North.

BREAKING: After the Cobra shooting, the murderers fled to North Nashville and dumped the victims' belongings in this obscure alley off 23rd Avenue North & Heiman St. Belongings have been recovered and are being processed at MNPD Crime Laboratory. Info? Pls call 615-742-7463 pic.twitter.com/VI8RTAmozD — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 17, 2018

Authorities confirmed two other robbery victims with Teal and Sarrantonio, a 34-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, were not shot.

The four left the bar around 3 a.m. and went to a nearby convenience store for snacks.

According to detectives, it's believed the gunmen were randomly looking for victims and targeted the four when they arrived back in the parking lot of the bar.

Witnesses told officials the murderers demanded Teal's belongings and shot him when he said he didn't have anything. Police said it wasn't clear why they killed Sarrantonio.

Sarrantonio worked in Nashville at Aloompa, a mobile app provider for community-based music, food and sporting events. The company released the following statement:

"We are heartbroken over the the loss of our dear friend and team member. Jaime Sarrantonio was loved by everyone at Aloompa and by the many clients she worked with on our behalf over the years. She had a tremendously positive impact on everyone she spent time with. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to her family and friends at this time. We will all miss Jaime and her compassionate and joyful presence."

To donate to help Sarrantonio's family, visit this gofundme page.

A gofundme account was also created to help the Teal family with Bartley's funeral expenses. He will be laid to rest Tuesday with his funeral planned in White House.

Police have been looking into the possibility that multiple incidents in August may be connected, including three fatal shootings. They confirmed on Friday they're stepping up patrols in the East Nashville and Madison areas.

"The police department has not ruled out that these are the same individuals who killed a man who was walking to a MTA bus stop to go to work at Vanderbilt University Medical Center," said Aaron.

Some residents in East Nashville said the recent violence is upsetting, and many are responding by keeping a close watch on their neighbors and surroundings.

"Now that the city is growing and more people are around, I've noticed more violence," said Kimala Petty, a stylist at Beene's Barbershop. "We do lock the doors after dark and don't let people in we really don't know."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.