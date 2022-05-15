Watch
Two dead following a multi-vehicle crash in South Nashville

Police Lights
Posted at 10:30 AM, May 15, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle car crash in South Nashville on Sunday.

The two occupants of a GMC Sierra pick-up truck died following the crash on McCall Street.

Metro Police report that the GMC was driving westbound at a high rate when it hit a Nissan Sentra backing out of a driveway.

The pick-up truck went off the roadway and ran into a utility pole. The 27-year-old driver and 26-year-old male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are making efforts to notify their families in Mexico.

The driver of the Nissan, an 18-year-old, and her 16-year-old passenger were transported to Vanderbilt Children's hospital. Both teens are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers state that there were no signs of impairment at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
