Two dead following a multi-vehicle crash in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle car crash in South Nashville on Sunday.

The two occupants of a GMC Sierra pick-up truck died following the crash on McCall Street.

Metro Police report that the GMC was driving westbound at a high rate when it hit a Nissan Sentra backing out of a driveway.

The pick-up truck went off the roadway and ran into a utility pole. The 27-year-old driver and 26-year-old male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are making efforts to notify their families in Mexico.

The driver of the Nissan, an 18-year-old, and her 16-year-old passenger were transported to Vanderbilt Children's hospital. Both teens are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers state that there were no signs of impairment at the scene.