MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire broke out in a duplex on Flat Ridge Rd in Millersville leaving two dead.

The people on the other side of the duplex and the house next door made it out safely.

The fire has been contained and TBI Fire is investigating how the fire started and if there are any other victims in this fire.

