Two educators, MNPD officer, facing sexual abuse charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro Nashville police officer and two teachers are facing several sexual misconduct allegations after an 18-year-old teenager reported abuse in January of this year.

The officer, Corey Reed, 31, a five-year MNPD veteran, surrendered at the Downtown Detention Center this afternoon on one count of sexual battery by an authority figure. Police say he inappropriately touched a then 13-year-old boy who spent the night at his home in 2017. Reed was stripped of his police authority on January 19th pending both a criminal and administrative investigation. The Office of Professional Accountability's investigation of Reed will result in a disciplinary hearing.

Derek Calvon Hill Jr., 25, is also charged in the case for rape. He's currently the health teacher at Kipp Academy, which is where he was arrested. His bond is also set at $100,000.

MNPD 25-year-old Derek Calvon Hill Junior is also charged in connection with the abuse of a Nashville teen.





MarVelous Brown, 30, is charged with one count of aggravated rape, three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, and one count of solicitation of a minor.

Metro police say he was the band director at Joelton Middle School when he met the victim in 2017. Officers say he and allowed him to spend the night at his home on multiple occasions. Brown is also accused of trying to solicit the teen for sex as late as last year. According to police Brown recently left Fisk University, where he was the band director, but as of now the university's website still lists him in the position.

MNPD Metro officers looking for 30-year-old MarVelous Brown. He is charged with aggravated rape, sexual battery, statutory rape by an authority figure and more.



Police say the three men were part of the same mentoring group through a college fraternity.

The victim, who is now 18, came forward in January of this year to report the sexual abuse. Police say he told them it started when he was in sixth grade.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to MNPS and Fisk University for comment but have not heard back.

