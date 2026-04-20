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Two former Mt. Juliet employees arrested by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

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AP
FILE: handcuffs and a key.
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MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two former Mt. Juliet employees have been arrested by state authorities.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, River Johnson and Marshall Taylor were charged and arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Both received charges of theft of property. In addition to that charge, Taylor was charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence.

They have both since been released.

We will update as we learn more.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

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