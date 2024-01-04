Two hockey teams host free game to help Clarksville tornado victims

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Community members continue to help in Clarksville, but this time they are taking it to the ice.

Two local hockey teams are holding a free game at Ford Ice Center in Clarksville on Thursday night to benefit tornado victims.

The game is between Tap House 57 Hockey Club and Nashville Fire Hockey.

"All proceeds from the game are donated to the families and community that lost so much last month. The game will be a fun atmosphere for the community to interact with their first responders and other members of local government. Your attendance and support would be greatly appreciated and we hope that your families can join as well," Tap House 57 Hockey Club's Facebook page said.

"We are cheering for these families off the ice for them to be able to rebuild and know the community hasn't forgotten about them," Tap House 57 Hockey Club Captain Joshua Tobin said.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

You can hear from both team captains in the video player above.